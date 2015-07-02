(Adds quotes, details)
By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE, July 2 Greece was likely to "have no
place in the euro zone" if it voted "no" in Sunday's referendum
on whether to accept the terms of continued international aid,
the chair of the council of euro zone finance ministers warned
on Thursday.
Addressing a Dutch parliamentary committee, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said Greek voters should not expect to get better
terms from their creditors by voting "no" in the referendum.
Dijsselbloem said that while the offer on which Greeks were
being asked to vote had expired, the referendum would show
whether Greeks were prepared to make the painful sacrifices
needed to stay in the currency bloc.
"One illusion must be swept from the table: that if the
outcome is negative then everything can be renegotiated and you
will end up with an easier and more attractive package," said
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.
Far-reaching austerity measures are needed to put the Greek
economy back on track, he said.
"If people say they don't want that, there is not only no
basis for a new programme, there is also no basis for Greece in
the euro zone."
His remarks contradict those of Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, who said a "no" vote would force the Eurogroup and
other lenders to come back with a more favourable offer.
Dijsselbloem told reporters the euro zone countries were
still prepared to help Greece in the event of a "yes" vote.
"The future of Greece is in the hands of the Greek people,"
he said. "If the outcome is positive, then there is naturally,
on the European side, the willingness to help Greece out of the
gutter."
