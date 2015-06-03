BRUSSELS, June 4 Jeroen Dijsselbloem, president
of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said after
meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that they would talk
again in the coming days.
"We will continue our talks in a few days," Dijsselbloem,
the Dutch finance minister, told reporters after emerging in the
early hours of Thursday from a late-night dinner at the EU
executive with Tsipras and Juncker as Athens seeks a deal with
its creditors.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Alastair Macdonald;
Editing by Christian Plumb)