(Adds no further comment until after proposals assessed)
BRUSSELS, July 9 Proposals from Greece to
explain how it will meet conditions for a new international
bailout loan were received on Thursday by Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, his
spokesman said.
"New Greek proposals received by Eurogroup President
Dijsselbloem," he tweeted. "Important for institutions to
consider these in their assessment."
He later added that Dijsselbloem would offer no comment on
the content of the proposals until an assessment of whether they
formed a basis for negotiating a loan had been completed by the
institutions responsible for the review.
The European Commission and European Central Bank will
review the proposals. The International Monetary Fund is also
involved in assessing whether Greece's debts are sustainable.
The assessment is due to be completed before the Eurogroup
meets in Brussels at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Saturday to consider
whether to recommend launching loan negotiations.
The ministers' conclusions will be reviewed by euro zone
leaders at a summit called for Sunday afternoon.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Toni Reinhold)