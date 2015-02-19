BRUSSELS Feb 19 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers, said on Thursday that Greece had asked for a
"six-month extension" of its bailout agreement but he gave no
details of the terms Athens requested.
"Received Greek request for six months extension,"
Dijsselbloem said on Twitter without elaborating.
International creditors have urged the new Greek government
to extend its existing bailout package but Athens has said it
would not do that and was seeking a different loan arrangement.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)