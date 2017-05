BRUSSELS May 24 Euro zone finance ministers are likely to approve new loans to Greece of 10.3 billion euros, according to a draft statement seen by euro zone officials.

The 10.3 billion euros in new loans is likely to be paid out in two tranches, officials said, with the first one in June worth 7.8 billion euros. The amount and timing are not final yet, officials said.

The disbursement was conditional on Greece delivering on reform promises. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)