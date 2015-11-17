BRUSSELS Nov 17 International creditors are
expected to disburse locked aid to Greece and its banks shortly
after the Greek parliament ratified reforms agreed with its
lenders, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said
on Tuesday.
"We expect the finalisation of the process to take place
shortly following the swift adoption of necessary legislation by
the Greek parliament on Thursday," Moscovici told a news
conference in Brussels.
"This would allow the institutions to finalise their
assessment of compliance paving the way for member states to
take necessary decisions on disbursements," Moscovici added,
noting that this would entail the unlocking of 2 billion euros
($2.15 billion) aid and about 10 billion euros in
recapitalisation aid to the country's four main banks.
"This is a good day," Moscovici said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)