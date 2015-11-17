(adds Dijsselbloem's quotes and background)
BRUSSELS Nov 17 International creditors are
expected to disburse locked aid to Greece and its banks shortly
after the Greek parliament ratified reforms agreed with its
lenders, top European officials said on Tuesday.
"I have been informed that in the talks between Greek
authorities and the institutions substantive agreement has been
reached on all outstanding issues," head of the euro zone
finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a statement.
Athens signed up to a new aid programme worth up to 86
billion euros earlier this year, but payment of part of an
initial tranche had been held up over disagreement on
regulations on home foreclosures and handling tax arrears.
"We expect the finalisation of the process to take place
shortly following the swift adoption of necessary legislation by
the Greek parliament on Thursday," European Economics
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference in
Brussels.
After the Greek parliament vote, the European creditors
"stand ready to support the disbursement," Dijsselbloem said,
noting that this would entail the unlocking of 2 billion euros
($2.15 billion) aid and about 10 billion euros in
recapitalisation aid to the country's four main banks.
"This is a good day," Moscovici said.
