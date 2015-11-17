(adds Dijsselbloem's quotes and background)

BRUSSELS Nov 17 International creditors are expected to disburse locked aid to Greece and its banks shortly after the Greek parliament ratified reforms agreed with its lenders, top European officials said on Tuesday.

"I have been informed that in the talks between Greek authorities and the institutions substantive agreement has been reached on all outstanding issues," head of the euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a statement.

Athens signed up to a new aid programme worth up to 86 billion euros earlier this year, but payment of part of an initial tranche had been held up over disagreement on regulations on home foreclosures and handling tax arrears.

"We expect the finalisation of the process to take place shortly following the swift adoption of necessary legislation by the Greek parliament on Thursday," European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference in Brussels.

After the Greek parliament vote, the European creditors "stand ready to support the disbursement," Dijsselbloem said, noting that this would entail the unlocking of 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) aid and about 10 billion euros in recapitalisation aid to the country's four main banks.

"This is a good day," Moscovici said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)