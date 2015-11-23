LUXEMBOURG Nov 23 The European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) authorised on Monday the disbursement of a
further tranche of emergency loans to Greece worth 2 billion
euros after Athens met all the necessary conditions.
"This decision follows the Greek government's completion of
the first set of milestones," the euro zone bailout fund said in
a statement. "The disbursement approved today will primarily be
used for debt service, as well as for arrears clearance and
co-financing projects funded by EU structural funds."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)