ATHENS, July 2 A referendum on bailout terms
that has morphed into a plebiscite on Greece's future in Europe
has created the first real splits in Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' ruling coalition.
Four members of the right-wing Independent Greeks, uneasy
bedfellows whose 13 votes Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party needs
for a majority, defied him in the space of 24 hours by urging
Greeks to accept more austerity in return for cash.
With banks shut and Greeks queuing at cash machines for a
meagre 60 euros a day, the dissenters made clear they felt
Tsipras was courting a disastrous exit from the euro zone by
calling for a 'No' vote.
"Though these measures are painful - I don't even know if
Greeks can bear them - a 'No' will lead to the (reintroduction
of the) drachma, which means the immediate destruction of the
country, something that I don't want to consent to," Costas
Damavolitis told Greek television.
Another dissenter, Vassilis Kokkalis, said he had not been
elected on a mandate to close banks, and called for the
referendum to be scrapped. His party colleague Dimitris Kammenos
said Greece's role in Europe was "non-negotiable".
The defections were not enough to put the government at risk
three days before a vote that is likely to decide its fate. But
Tsipras and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos acted to
shore up the coalition, held together from the start only by
shared hatred of the austerity imposed by foreign lenders.
Damavolitis was expelled from the party's parliamentary
grouping, and then gave up his seat.
And Tsipras and Panos Kammenos - who is also defence
minister - made a show of unity in a joint news conference in
which Tsipras reiterated that he would stand firm against any
attempt by creditors to cut back Greece's armed forces.
A top Syriza official said there "was not even a risk of one
in a million," that the government's parliamentary majority was
at risk for the moment.
While a "No" vote would be a political victory for Tsipras,
it would make it harder for him to restart talks with creditors
on any new aid, putting it on a path towards default on a huge
loan to the European Central Bank, a banking collapse and most
likely an exit from the euro.
In the event of a "Yes", Tsipras has strongly hinted that he
would step down, something that would probably prompt the
president to urge the formation of an interim "national unity"
government to reopen talks with lenders and keep Greece afloat
until elections are held.
Officials in the conservative party of former prime minister
Antonis Samaras have for several weeks been sounding out other
opposition politicians about their willingness to join a
government of national unity if the need arises, according to
the officials involved.
