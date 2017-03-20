BRUSSELS, March 20 Greece and its euro zone creditors are still at odds over reforms required before new loans can be disbursed to Athens, the head of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday after an inconclusive meeting in Brussels.

"Some key issues" still remain to be sorted out, Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after the meeting.

"The outcome of today's meeting is that we have agreed talks will continue and will intensify in coming days in Brussels," Dijsselbloem said giving no date for a possible deal.

The next regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers is on April 7, he said: "But there is no promise all the work will be done by then." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)