BRUSSELS, March 20 Greece and its euro zone
creditors are still at odds over reforms required before new
loans can be disbursed to Athens, the head of euro zone finance
ministers said on Monday after an inconclusive meeting in
Brussels.
"Some key issues" still remain to be sorted out, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told a news conference after the meeting.
"The outcome of today's meeting is that we have agreed talks
will continue and will intensify in coming days in Brussels,"
Dijsselbloem said giving no date for a possible deal.
The next regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers is
on April 7, he said: "But there is no promise all the work will
be done by then."
