(Adds comment on conditions for emergency liquidity)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, April 21 The provision of European
Central Bank emergency liquidity to Greece is "directly
correlated" to the health of its banks and will continue as long
as the preconditions are met, a top policymaker from Germany's
Bundesbank said on Tuesday.
Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret declined to say how
the ECB should respond if Greece defaulted.
"Clearly, the state of the of Greece is very
important for the emergency liquidity and also the state of the
banks in Greece. There is a direct correlation," he told a
business school audience.
"There are clear rules in the euro system about emergency
liquidity assistance and the ECB and the euro system will
support Greece as long as Greece fulfils the requirements for
that," Dombret added.
The ECB is providing 110 billion euros of liquidity to the
country and its banks. On Monday, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said a country that defaults would not have to leave
the euro.
As it stands, the central bank is approving an ever-growing
amount of emergency funding for Greece's lenders, and Europe's
central bankers must consider under what circumstances the
funding will continue.
Dombret said that, so far, Greece was meeting its
obligations for the emergency liquidity.
"The requirement for that is that there is a request by the
Greek national bank for emergency liquidity and that this
request is being granted by the governing council and that this
only goes to solvent banks," he noted.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Alan Crosby)