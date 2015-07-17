BRUSSELS, July 17 European Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday he hoped that a
three-year bailout programme could be agreed with Greece within
a few weeks and added that debt restructuring would be a feature
of such talks.
Greece's euro zone partners have agreed in principle to
start negotiations with Greece on a European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) bailout and has secured bridge financing of 7.16 billion
euros.
"On debt I would expect this being a part of negotiations,
because this is also something the IMF insists on," Dombrovskis,
who is the commissioner responsible for the euro, told a news
conference.
"There is also a clear conclusion of the Euro Summit that
the IMF should be a part of the third program. It means
certainly also that debt sustainability issue is going to be a
part of negotiations."
Greece has to redeem government bonds held by the European
Central Bank on July 20 and also in mid-August.
