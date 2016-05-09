BRUSSELS May 9 International lenders and Greece
are likely to reach within days a deal on reforms that would
unlock new loans and deputy finance ministers will prepare
options for Greek debt relief for May 24, European Commission
Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
Dombrovskis said euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup,
welcomed on Monday the passing by the Greek parliament of a
package of reforms aimed at achieving a primary surplus of 3.5
percent of GDP in 2018.
"Eurogroup welcomes the policy package. Staff level
agreement to be finalised in coming days, including the
contingency mechanism," Dombrovskis said on Twitter.
"Greek debt: short, medium and long term debt measures to be
discussed. EWG to report back to 24 May," Dombrovskis said,
referring to the Eurogroup Working Group of euro zone deputy
finance ministers who prepare meetings of the ministers.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)