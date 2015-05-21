MUNICH, Germany May 21 Greece and its creditors
are not in talks on extending the country's bailout until the
autumn, with negotiations focused on meeting the programme's
conditions by the time it expires in June, a senior European
Commission official said.
Greece and the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the institutions
representing the lenders -- are in intensive talks on what
reforms Athens must implement to get the funds remaining under
the current bailout deal.
The negotiators are running out of time to clinch a deal
before Greece runs out of money next month and German newspaper
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported a senior EU official as saying
euro zone countries were considering extending the bailout over
the summer.
Asked if such talks were taking place, Commission Vice
President for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters:
"Not at the so-called Brussels group," referring to the
group of officials from the creditor institutions and Greece who
meet to negotiate in Brussels.
"The main scenario is to complete the current bailout
program which runs until end of June," Dombrovskis said.
(Reporting Joern Poltz; writing by By Jan Strupczewski; editing
by Philip Blenkinsop)