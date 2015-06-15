MADRID, June 15 The Eurozone must be prepared
for anything with respect to Greece, European Commission
Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview with
Spanish newspaper El Mundo published on Monday.
Dombrovskis told the paper he was disappointed after the
latest round of talks between Greece and its creditors broke
down over the weekend. Creditors said Athens had failed to offer
any new economic reforms in exchange for vital funding.
"We've always said we would consider alternatives to any of
the reforms expected within the rescue programme, as long as
they bring real value," Dombrovskis said in the interview.
"At the same time, member states are understandably nervous
and we must guarantee that the euro zone is prepared for
whatever scenario with Greece."
He said Greece now needed a clear and credible strategy on
how it will regain budget stability and growth. "The ball is
very clearly in the Greek government's court," he added.
