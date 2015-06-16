VILNIUS, June 16 Euro zone members are
discussing what might happen if Greece and its creditors fail to
agree a reform-for-funds deal, European Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.
Dombrovskis told a news conference in the Lithuanian capital
Vilnius that the Greek debt talks were supposed to have been
wrapped up at the end of April and that time was running out.
"So it's understandable that also euro area member states
are nervous, and there are some discussions in (the) euro
working group (about) the possible implications of some less
favourable scenarios," said Dombrovskis, who is responsible for
the euro and for social dialogue.
The Eurogroup Working Group is a body composed of
representative of euro zone member states that prepares
Eurogroup meetings of the single currency area's finance
ministers. The next Eurogroup meeting is on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)