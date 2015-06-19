BRUSSELS, June 19 Next week is the last moment to strike a deal between Greece and its creditors on new loans in exchange for reforms, because the current bailout under which money can be disbursed expires on June 30, the European Commission's vice president said.

"Next week is really the last week for decisions because we know the programme expires on June 30," Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for the euro in the European Union executive arm, told a news conference.

Euro zone finance ministers and leaders are to meet for emergency talks on Monday to find a way out of the negotiations deadlock and avoid a Greek default, which could push the debt-laden country out of the euro zone. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)