BRUSSELS, June 19 Next week is the last moment
to strike a deal between Greece and its creditors on new loans
in exchange for reforms, because the current bailout under which
money can be disbursed expires on June 30, the European
Commission's vice president said.
"Next week is really the last week for decisions because we
know the programme expires on June 30," Valdis Dombrovskis,
responsible for the euro in the European Union executive arm,
told a news conference.
Euro zone finance ministers and leaders are to meet for
emergency talks on Monday to find a way out of the negotiations
deadlock and avoid a Greek default, which could push the
debt-laden country out of the euro zone.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)