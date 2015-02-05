BRUSSELS Feb 5 Greece can choose how to make
its public finances healthy and its economy grow, but it must
extend its bailout programme by a few months to gain time to
negotiate those steps, European Commission Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis said.
Greece's bailout from the euro zone runs out at the end of
February. Unless it is formally extended, Athens will not
receive a final aid tranche of 1.8 billion euros or be eligible
to seek a further easing of euro zone loan conditions.
The new government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
has so far said it has no intention of requesting an extension
and wants to scrap the 240 billion euro bailout programme and
the intrusive international supervision that goes with it.
Without some kind of euro zone backing, Athens is unlikely
to be able to finance itself on the market at sustainable rates.
Also Greek banks would no longer be able to use Greek
government bonds as collateral to borrow money from the central
bank and would be reliant on European Central Bank emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) to meet daily needs.
"In the European Commission's assessment the most realistic
way forward is to... extend the duration of the programme for
another couple months or half a year, thus allowing also more
time for negotiation," Dombrovskis told the Reuters Euro Zone
Summit.
Asked how quickly Greece could run out of money, the
commission in charge of the euro zone said he did not want to
discuss "what ifs".
In an interview late on Wednesday, he there was scope to
change some measures in the Greek programme to achieve greater
social justice, if Athens wanted, provided the alternative steps
delivered a comparable fiscal effect.
"But for that we need scope for discussion and that scope is
provided by the programme framework," he said.
Tsipras, whose hard left Syriza party won a stunning victory
in a Jan. 25 general election, campaigned on the slogan of
ending austerity, reversing some key reforms imposed by Greece's
creditors and writing off some public debt.
In his government's first week, ministers have announced the
halting of some privatisations, plans to raise the minimum wage,
the rehiring of laid off public sector workers and the
restoration of a Christmas bonus for poor pensioners.
Such moves could bring the opposite of the desired effect,
Dombrovskis said, noting the new government's polices were not
in line with commitments made by previous Greek governments.
"It is important... not fall back into financial instability
and crisis," the former Latvian prime minister said.
Tsipras also wants to put an end to quarterly visits by the
so-called troika of inspectors from the International Monetary
Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission,
seen by Greeks as a symbol of the loss of economic sovereignty.
Dombrovskis said the troika arrangement could be open to
change, but not as a unilateral Greek decision, indicating that
international lenders and Athens would need time to come up with
an alternative solution.
