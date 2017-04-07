VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its international
lenders have made good progress in talks on reforms necessary to
unlock more cheap loans and a deal is possible within a few
weeks, the European Commission's Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis said on Friday.
"Progress is being made, so, hopefully, we will be able to
conclude the second review within the next few weeks,"
Dombrovskis told reporters on entering talks of euro zone
finance ministers in Valletta.
Greece is on its third bailout from euro zone governments
but to get money it has to pass regular reviews of reforms it
agreed to in return for the financing.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)