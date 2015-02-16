(Adds quotes)
BRUSSELS Feb 16 Euro zone finance ministers are
ready to hold further talks with Greece if and when it is
willing to request an extension to its bailout package, European
Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said after an
inconclusive meeting on Monday.
Leaving the Eurogroup talks, he stressed to reporters that
it was now up to Athens to request an extension - something the
new Greek government repeated that it was not prepared to do.
Asked when the Eurogroup would next meet, Dombrovskis, who
oversees the euro for the Commission, said: "It depends on the
decision of the Greek authorities. It was clearly decided that
if and once this request for an extension of the bailout is
there, if there are certain commitments from the Greek
authorities to stick to the programme, then the chairman of the
Eurogroup will announce the next Eurogroup.
"We are ready to continue the talks so basically it's now up
to the Greek authorities to decide whether they want to request
an extension of the programme."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)