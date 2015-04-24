RIGA, April 24 Euro zone finance ministers expressed concern on Friday about the slowness of talks with Greece and called for them to accelerate, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said as a meeting in the Latvian capital ended.

"Concerns in Eurogroup Riga about limited progress in talks with Greece," Dombrovskis said on his Twitter account. "Urgent need to speed up negotiations."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)