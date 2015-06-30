* Opposition lawmaker: Greek PM planning drachma return
* Government dismisses claim as "fantasy"
* Claim adds to climate of fear and uncertainty
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 30 An opposition lawmaker in Greece
touched a nerve on Tuesday when he told parliament the left-wing
government had a team preparing the ground for a return to the
drachma, a prospect many Greeks fear would bring chaos.
The government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras angrily
dismissed the claim as "fantasy".
But there are a growing number of warnings from Greece's
European partners that a 'No' vote in a referendum on Sunday on
the terms of a bailout deal would lead to a Greek exit from
Europe's common currency.
"There's already a team within the prime minister's office,
with staff from the general accounting office, right now working
on the drachma," Haris Theoharis of the centrist opposition
party To Potami told the chamber.
"You have a plan to take us back to the drachma," said
Theoharis, who headed the government's revenue service in a
previous conservative-led coalition.
The claim adds to a climate of fear and uncertainty in
Greece, where banks are closed for the week and Greeks have been
rationed to cash withdrawals of 60 euros per day after the
collapse of negotiations at the weekend on extending a bailout
programme to keep the country liquid.
Tsipras said he would put the aid deal, which includes yet
more austerity for a country going through one of the worst
economic crises of modern times, to a popular plebiscite, and is
urging a 'No' vote.
He insists rejection would not mean a Greek exit from the
euro, but European leaders say the referendum amounts to 'Yes'
or 'No' on whether to stay with the currency.
In parliament Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris Stratoulis
accused Theoharis of trying to "terrorise" voters. A government
spokesman said in a statement: "Apart from being a fantasy
scenario, the statement of Mr Theoharis is the height of
irresponsibility. Shame!"
Officials at the general accounting office could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Poised to default on a 1.6 billion euro loan repayment to
the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, Athens faces running
out of cash to pay pensions and wages without a new credit line.
Munich-based banknote printer Giesecke & Devrient said that,
logistically, it would take over a year to produce a new
currency. "As a rule, it takes at least one to one and a half
years to set up a currency from scratch," a spokeswoman said.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Anna Willard)