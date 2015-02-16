BRUSSELS Feb 16 Text of a draft statement which
Greek officials showed to reporters, saying it was proposed by
the Eurogroup on Monday and rejected by the Athens government:
"The Eurogroup reiterates its appreciation for the
remarkable adjustment efforts undertaken by Greece and the Greek
people over the last years. Over the last week, the Eurogroup
and the institutions have engaged in an intensive dialogue with
the new Greek authorities.
The Greek authorities have expressed their strong commitment
to a broader and deeper reform process aimed at durably
improving growth and employment prospects, [enhancing social
fairness] and ensuring stability and resilience of the financial
sector. In particular, the Greek authorities commit to
implementing long overdue reforms to tackle corruption and tax
evasion and improving the efficiency of the public
administration. At the same time, the Greek authorities
reiterated their unequivocal commitment to honour their
financial obligations towards all their creditors. The Greek
authorities will make the most efficient use of the continued
provision of the technical assistance.
We discussed the policy priorities of the new government on
the basis of work undertaken by the institutions and the Greek
authorities. We welcome that in a number of areas the Greek
policy priorities can contribute to a strengthening and better
implementation of the current financial assistance programme.
The Greek authorities have indicated that they intend to
successfully conclude the programme, taking into account the new
government's plans. In this context we intend to make the best
use of the existing built-in flexibility in the current
programme. The Greek authorities gave their firm commitment to
refrain from unilateral action and will work in close agreement
with its European and international partners, especially in the
field of tax policy, privatisation, labour market reforms,
financial sector, and pensions.
The Greek authorities committed to ensure appropriate
primary fiscal surpluses and financing in order to guarantee
debt sustainability in line with the targets agreed in the
November 2012 Eurogroup statement. Moreover, any new measures
should be funded, and not endanger financial stability.
On this basis the Greek authorities expressed their
intention to request a six months technical extension of the
current programme as an intermediate step. This would bridge the
time for the Greek authorities and the Eurogroup to work on a
follow-up arrangement. We also agreed that the IMF would
continue to play its role in the new arrangement. The Eurogroup
is favourably disposed to such a request by the Greek
authorities.
Moreover, we were informed by the EC, the ECB and the IMF
that it would be prudent to extend the availability period of
the EFSF bonds in the EFSF buffer for six months, in parallel to
the extension of the EFSF programme. The Eurogroup looks
favourably at such an extension. Following a request by Greece,
the EFSF can make the necessary arrangements. The Eurogroup
emphasizes that these funds can be used for bank
recapitalisation and resolution costs and will only be released
on the basis of an assessment by the institutions and a decision
of the Eurogroup.
We remain committed to provide adequate support to Greece
until it has regained full market access as long as it honours
its commitments within the agreed framework."
