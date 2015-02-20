(Adds quote, detail)
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers
have drafted a common text with Greece that Greek and euro zone
officials said on Friday could form the basis for an agreement
to extend Athens' bailout package.
Officials stressed that there was as yet no formal agreement
in the full meeting of the Eurogroup of 19 finance ministers.
"There is an initial agreement on a joint draft text among
the institutional partners, which is now being presented to all
of the ministers," a Greek government official said following
preparatory talks involving the Greek and German ministers, as
well as the managing director of the IMF.
"Details may be defined later. But let's see."
A euro zone official said the meeting chairman, Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, was now presenting a
two-page draft statement to the 19 ministers of the Eurogroup.
The European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund
are also involved in negotiations as they are also creditors.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)