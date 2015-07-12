BRUSSELS, July 12 Greece will not be able to
start negotiations on a third bailout until it makes changes to
its sales tax and pension systems and strengthens the
independence of its statistics office, a draft statement of euro
zone finance ministers said on Sunday.
The conditions set out in the draft effectively exclude the
Eurogroup ministers taking a decision on a next financing
package for Greece during their meeting on Sunday because they
all have to be passed by the Greek parliament.
"The Eurogroup... came to the conclusion that there is not
yet the basis to start the negotiations on a new programme," the
draft statement, seen by Reuters, said.
To begin such talks, the ministers would first want Greece
to improve its VAT and pension systems, broaden its tax base to
boost revenues and strengthen the independence of ELSTAT, the
Greek statistics agency.
"Only subsequent to legal implementation of the above
mentioned measures can negotiations on the memorandum of
understanding commence, subject to national procedures having
been completed," said the draft. It is set to be presented to
euro zone leaders meeting later on Sunday in Brussels.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Tom Koerkemeier, editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)