ATHENS, April 25 Greece and its lenders must
reach a reform deal by early May to address Greece's need for
cash, Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said in an
interview with a Greek newspaper published on Saturday.
Shut out of international markets and locked in talks with
its European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors
over its proposed reform-for-cash deal, Greece risks running out
of cash within weeks. But euro zone finance ministers warned its
leftist government on Friday that it would get no fresh aid
until it agrees to a complete economic reform plan.
Athens must pay the International Monetary Fund almost 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in May. It has said it wants to
honour its obligations and needs lenders to offer something in
return.
"There is clearly a potential and an imperative need for an
interim deal to be concluded in the first days of May, if not
within April," Dragasakis said in an interview with Avgi
newspaper, the mouthpiece of the leftist government of Alexis
Tsipras.
"We are mainly requesting that the current liquidity problem
be recognised as a problem of common responsibility and that it
be jointly addressed", he said. "Otherwise, the country's
ability to smoothly service its external obligations would be in
an ever growing contrast to Greek people's survival."
Greek lawmakers approved a decree late on Friday to force
state entities to lend cash to the central government in spite
of protests by municipalities and labour unions.
The protests added to pressure on Tsipras, whose decision to
battle lenders has become increasingly unpopular. According to a
Kappa Research poll published in To Vima newspaper on Saturday,
72 percent of respondents said the country must strike a deal
with its creditors versus 23 percent who were in favour of a
clash.
Tensions with lenders and slow progress have prompted
speculation that the government may be forced to call a snap
election or a referendum if Greece fails to reach agreement with
its lenders. But the government has ruled out such an option for
now.
Asked by Kappa what the best options for Athens were in case
of an impasse, 44 percent of Greeks wanted the government to
handle the issue without seeking any kind of a fresh popular
mandate. About 33 percent were in favour of a referendum, while
19 percent wanted a snap election.
Another poll by Alco for Proto Thema newspaper showed that
63 of those polled were concerned about a Greek default versus
32 percent who were not.
