BRUSSELS, June 22 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that
Greece's stricken banking system would remain protected so long
as the country stuck with its bailout programme, a Greek
government official said on Monday.
"Draghi assured Tsipras that the banking system is safe as
long as Greece is in a programme," the official told reporters
after Tsipras met Draghi in Brussels.
Concern over the stability of the Greek banking system,
which relies on central bank funds to remain afloat, grew more
acute last week following a flood of withdrawals that raised
fears the government may have to impose capital controls.
Greece's bailout programme is due to end on June 30.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by James Mackenzie,
editing by Deepa Babington)