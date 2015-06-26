ATHENS, June 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras spoke with European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on
Saturday, who showed "understanding and sensitivity" over a
decision to hold a referendum on July 5, the government
spokesman said.
Greek banks rely on emergency infusions from the European
Central Bank to stay afloat and the liquidity lifeline has been
reviewed frequently in recent weeks as Greek savers pulled out
money on fears of capital controls.
"We are sure - which was proven also during the phone call -
that Mr. Draghi has the best of intentions on the decision of
the Greek government to hold a referendum," Gabriel Sakellaridis
told Greek television.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Writing by Deepa
Babington)