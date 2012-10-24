BERLIN Oct 24 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Wednesday international lenders had made
progress in their review of Greece's implementation of austerity
measures but he was not aware they had decided on extending its
bailout yet.
Asked about reports that Greece will be granted two more
years, Draghi told reporters in Berlin: "The review is not yet
finished. I understand progress has been made, but some parts
need to be defined, and I don't know anything more than that."
Draghi, who had been invited to Berlin to defend the ECB's
plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro zone states, said he
told German lawmakers his plan was "fully and foremost in
compliance" with the bank's mandate of price stability.