BRUSSELS, June 15 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the ECB would keep approving emergency funding for Greek banks while they have enough cash and collateral to function.

"Liquidity will continue to be extended as long as Greek banks are solvent and have sufficient collateral," he told the European Parliament.

"However in a situation where the Greek government doesn't have market access, this liquidity cannot be used to circumvent the prohibition of monetary financing as laid out in Article 123 in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Talks between Greece and its euro zone backers collapsed at the weekend. Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the impasse before it faces 1.6 billion euros in repayments to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by John O'Donnell, Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)