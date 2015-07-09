(Refiles to show comments published on Thursday)
MILAN, July 9 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi cast doubt on the possibility of saving Greece from
bankruptcy, adding he did not believe Russia would come to
Athens's rescue, according to comments in Italian financial
daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Thursday.
Asked if the Greek question can be wrapped up, Draghi told
the paper as he was boarding a plane in Brussels on Wednesday:
"I don't know, this time it's really difficult."
In response to a question whether he expected Russian
President Vladimir Putin to help Greece, Draghi added "I don't
believe so, I don't see it as a real risk ... and then, they
don't have money themselves."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)