* European Central Bank chief says reforms good start
* Draghi to Eurogroup head - will check new reforms adequate
* Draghi cautions Athens against 'unilateral' action
(Adds detail from letter)
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 The head of the European
Central Bank welcomed Greece's reform plans on Tuesday but said
he would keep a close watch on ideas that depart from previous
pledges, underlining the need for Greece to stick to its
commitments.
In a letter to the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers, Mario Draghi said that although some reforms proposed
by Athens needed fleshing out, they were enough to justify
continuing aid to Greece.
"Our initial impression is that the document covers a wide
range of reform areas and in this sense, it is sufficiently
comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful
conclusion of the review," he wrote to Dutch Finance Minister
Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
The backing from Draghi was important as the ECB plays a
central role in the funding of Greek banks. The central bank
could make it easier for them to regain direct ECB funding by
once again accepting Greek bonds as security.
Short of that, it also has the final say on how much
emergency funding the Greek central bank can give the struggling
lenders in the short term.
The statement made no mention of any immediate change to
this liquidity lifeline.
Although broadly supportive of Athens' policy proposals in
his letter, Draghi clearly showed that he wanted Greece to stick
to its earlier commitments.
"The commitments outlined by the authorities differ from
existing programme commitments in a number of areas," he wrote.
"In such cases, we will have to assess during the review whether
measures which are not accepted by the authorities are replaced
with measures of equal or better quality."
"I would also again urge the Greek authorities to act
swiftly to stabilise the payment culture and refrain from any
unilateral action to the contrary," he wrote.
Greece secured a four-month extension of its financial
rescue on Tuesday when its euro zone partners approved a reform
plan that backed down on key leftist measures and promised that
spending to alleviate social distress would not derail its
budget.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel and Paul
Taylor)