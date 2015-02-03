ATHENS Feb 3 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis will meet European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi this week, a government source said on Tuesday.
A second source said Varoufakis would visit the ECB in
Frankfurt on Wednesday but could not confirm that he would see
Draghi.
The government source also said Varoufakis, who is visiting
Rome on Tuesday as part of a drive to build support for a new
agreement on Greece's debt, would meet German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble in the next few days, as Varoufakis himself
announced on Sunday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)