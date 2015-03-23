* ECB president says Greek bond waiver could be reinstated
* Draghi tells Athens to honour debts
* Says euro zone more resilient to Greek problems
BRUSSELS, March 23 The head of the European
Central Bank expressed cautious optimism on Monday that Greece
would be able to benefit from ECB money-printing and regain
normal access to central bank funds, but told Athens it needed
to honour its debts.
Mario Draghi made the remarks in the European Parliament as
German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and Athens sought to unlock the cash it needs to avoid
crashing out of the euro zone.
Many of Greece's funding requirements and those of its banks
are, in the meantime, being met by the ECB. On Monday, Draghi
signalled that there was scope to normalise the manner in which
such funding was provided.
"There will be time ... when we will be able to reinstate
the (bond) waiver, we will be able to do QE (quantitative
easing) to Greece," he said.
"Several conditions need to be satisfied and they are not
there yet. But we are confident they will be if this process of
policy dialogue is being reconstructed."
The ECB no longer accepts Greek bonds as security in return
for finance to Greek lenders, which makes them reliant on
emergency short-term finance. Greece can also not benefit now
from the ECB's QE money-printing programme because the ECB has
already bought too many Greek bonds.
Draghi tempered his conciliatory tone with a stern warning.
"Greece and its international partners should now focus on
setting the conditions for a successful conclusion of the
review," he said, referring to the reform-for-aid programme that
was all but scrapped by the new leftist government in Athens.
"The government of Greece should commit to fully honour its
debt obligations ... and to premise all future policies on this
commitment."
Draghi said the ECB had an exposure to Greece of 104 billion
euros ($113 billion) and played down the threat of any
short-term impact of the country's troubles on the wider euro
zone.
"At the present point in time, also thanks to the QE ... but
also to a general situation which is much more resilient than it
was a few years ago when the first Greek crisis materialised, we
don't think there is a systemic risk now," he said.
He cautioned that he was "speaking for the short term". "I
don't know exactly what the ...consequences ... are down the
road," he said.
