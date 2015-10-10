ATHENS Oct 10 European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi urged Greece on Saturday to stick to its latest bailout to pave the way for bank recapitalization and talks on debt relief.

In an interview with Sunday's edition of Kathimerini newspaper, Draghi said the second tranche of funds set aside for Greek banks' recapitalisation, worth 15 billion euros, would be disbursed after the first review by lenders and no later than Nov. 15.

Greece's EU/IMF lenders have said the country's top four banks will need between 10-25 billion euros ($11-$28 bln) to shore up their capital base. Draghi said private sector participation in the recapitalisation was "desirable" to minimise the use of public money. ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)