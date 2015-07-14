(Adds detail, background)
ATHENS, July 14 Greece said on Tuesday that it
had received three bids for deep sea oil and gas drilling in the
west of the country and south of the island of Crete, the latest
phase of an ambitious attempt to develop untapped oil potential.
The names of the bidders will not be disclosed until tender
documents are unsealed, the Energy Ministry said.
Greece, which clinched a deal with its international
creditors on Monday to avoid bankruptcy, has made several
fruitless attempts over the last 50 years to find big oil and
gas reserves. Its debt crisis prompted the country to step up
those efforts to boost revenue.
It invited investors last year to bid for test drilling in
20 offshore blocks stretching over more than 200,000 square
kilometers in the Ionian Sea and south of Crete.
In March this year the new left-wing government extended the
deadline for the submission of bids by two months to July 14 in
an effort to attract more interest in the tender. In April it
invited Chinese oil firms to bid for the tender and has also
said that it expected Russian companies to show interest.
The fact that three bids were submitted was a "positive
step, taking into account difficult conditions presently
prevailing in the oil and gas market", the Energy Ministry said.
"It is assessed as a positive step in the country's attempts
to utilise its subsea wealth," it said.
The plan was code-named "Greece MegaProject" by Petroleum
Geo-Services, the Oslo-based firm which conducted
seismic tests.
Athens has already awarded the first drilling licences for
three onshore and offshore blocks in western Greece last year to
Hellenic Petroleum - in a venture with Italy's Edison and
Ireland's Petroceltic - and the country's sole oil
producer Energean Oil & Gas, which is 45 percent owned by hedge
fund Third Point.
Hellenic Petroleum and Energean were also the only two
Greek firms which bid for onshore test drilling in western
Greece in February.
(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)