AMSTERDAM Feb 23 Greece needs to show it
is capable of meeting the demands of its newly-agreed 130
billion euro rescue deal if it is to overcome its economic
crisis, the Dutch Finance Minister said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, who took a particularly
hard line during negotiations over the latest Greek bailout,
gave a fresh warning that Greece's poor reputation on keeping
its austerity promises meant it needed to show it could
implement agreed budget cuts and reforms.
"The package is no guarantee that the problems in Greece
will be solved," De Jager said in a letter to parliament.
"Greece will have to take extensive measures and show that
it implements the necessary reforms," De Jager said.
Tuesday's package was "provisional" and subject to a Greek
debt swap with private sector bond holders, reaching a target of
debt sustainability, and implementation of measures to catch up
with delays of the first Greek aid programme, De Jager said.
"By the way, it is uncertain when Greece will again get
market access, making it therefore impossible to rule out that
Greece needs extra public sector support, as I have discussed
earlier in Dutch parliament."
De Jager has warned in the past week of the risks to the
Greek rescue package from Greece's past behavior and the
possibility it may need further financial support when the
current program ends.
"Because of Greece's weak track record, several euro zone
countries, including the Netherlands, were very worried about
this. Therefore the Netherlands has strongly pushed for measures
to promote discipline and implementation of the package," De
Jager said.
"Weak implementation of the programme is an important
downward risk to the debt sustainability."
An International Monetary Fund official on Thursday said the
fund also sees risks in the implementation of the new Greek
package.
De Jager is in favour of merging the euro zone's temporary
EFSF rescue fund with its permanent ESM mechanism to raise their
combined firepower to 750 billion euros, he said in an interview
with a French newspaper published on Wednesday.
As agreed in Tuesday's support package, monitoring in Greece
will be improved by stationing a larger number of people
permanently in the country, De Jager said in the letter to
parliament.
"In this manner progress can be followed more closely and
potential problems detected earlier," De Jager said.
Once Greece offers its bond holders a debt swap, credit
rating agencies will place it in selective default and the
European Central Bank will need guarantees for Greek bonds it
holds as collateral, De Jager said.
"The temporary ECB guarantee will then be provided as
quickly as possible and will be around the earlier-mentioned 35
billion euros," he said.
A eurogroup meeting is planned for March 1 to determine the
progress of the Greek debt swap and implementation of measures
to catch up delays of the first Greek aid programme, De Jager
said.
