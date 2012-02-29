* Finance Minister wants close supervision of Greek reforms
AMSTERDAM Feb 28 The Dutch parliament,
which has been heavily critical of euro zone bailouts, gave
grudging backing to Greece's second rescue package on Tuesday
saying it was needed to stabilise the currency bloc.
The ruling Christian Democrats and Liberals and opposition
Labour and Liberal Democrat parties supported the 130 billion
euro ($175 billion) programme agreed by European leaders last
week.
The Netherlands has been among the most reluctant countries
to pledge support, with Dutch Finance Minister and Christian
Democrat Jan Kees de Jager demanding close supervision of Greek
budget cuts and reforms.
"Greece is a problem child and will remain a problem child
for the time being. (But) the price of leaving it to fend for
itself is unprecedentedly high for Greece and the rest of
Europe," said Elly Blanksma-van den Heuvel, a member of
parliament (MP) for the Christian Democrats.
The debt crisis that emerged in Greece more than two years
ago has since forced Ireland and Portugal to take international
bailouts and is threatening to suck in the much bigger economies
of Spain and Italy.
"If we can't keep unity, you wonder what will happen to
countries such as Portugal, Spain and Italy. The contagion
danger is not yet over," Blanksma-van den Heuvel said in
parliament.
De Jager has repeatedly complained of Greece's poor track
record in implementing reforms and, with some other countries,
delayed a decision on the Greek package two weeks ago.
De Jager said he stuck to demands that Greece implements
certain budget cuts and reforms on the short term and the
eurogroup would get a report on Thursday from the troika group
of ECB, IMF and European Commission on how much progress Greece
had made on this subject.
Liberals MP Mark Harbers said the Greek package would help
bring stability to the euro zone but also warned of risks.
"Unfortunately, the programme can still go wrong in Greece
because Greek people live in Greece. After two years no one can
blame the euro zone for unjustifiably not trusting Greece and
strict monitoring is needed," Harbers said.
"Greece now has to deliver."
Greeks, enduring their fifth year of economic recession, say
the austerity measures they have been forced to accept in return
for the bailout funds are impoverishing them. Tax hikes and wage
and pension cuts have sent unemployment soaring and killed off
many small businesses.
An arrangement that the European Central Bank would not take
any losses on Greek government bonds but transfer profits on
these bonds to euro zone countries' central banks was made to
meet German demands, De Jager said.
He reiterated there was a chance Greece would need a third
bailout in 2015 if the country could not return to market
financing by then.