AMSTERDAM, March 7 A voluntary writedown
of Greek debt cannot be taken for granted, the Dutch finance
minister told parliament on Wednesday, although a writedown
enforced by Greece would ensure success.
Greece faces a Thursday deadline for a debt restructuring
deal with private investors that is crucial to its new 130
billion euro ($172 billion) bailout package needed to avoid a
chaotic default.
Athens said this week it aims for 90 percent acceptance but
if the take-up is at least 75 percent then it would consider
triggering so-called "collective action clauses" retroactively
inserted into the bonds issued under Greek law.
A voluntary writedown "does not follow automatically, that
is clear. But the Greeks have introduced this collective action
clause. There is room here to get money from others who hold
bonds which have been issued under Greek law," De Jager told
parliament.
"About the private sector deal - I don't have a crystal
ball. I cannot predict this with certainty. But, I repeat, for
us this is a condition," he said, referring to a set of
conditions which need to be met before the Netherlands can give
final approval to the Greek bailout.
The Dutch parliament grudgingly gave conditional support for
the bailout last month.
The Netherlands has been among the most reluctant countries
to pledge support, with De Jager demanding close supervision of
Greek budget cuts and reforms.
The finance minister stressed, however, the risks of not
helping Greece.
"The risks are big, also for the tax payer, also when it
concerns Greece. But not helping, not doing the programme is a
bigger risk for the euro zone," De Jager said.
Greece's bailout was about guaranteeing financial stability
in Europe and probably the world, he said, referring to the
market crisis in 2008 when U.S. bank Lehman Brothers went
bankrupt.
"We have seen the consequences of a U.S. investment bank
collapse in 2008, let alone what would happen if a number of
banks went down in our own backyard, in southern Europe, in one
or more countries because of contagion dangers, in our own
monetary union. I estimate the risks to be much higher than with
that bank's collapse."
De Jager reiterated he is in favour of raising the size of
the euro zone rescue fund, European Stability Mechanism, and
said he had asked in Brussels, where the European Union and its
countries meet, whether Greece could get more help from other
multilateral agencies.
"Can the EIB or EBRD play a role?," De Jager said,
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) help finance investment
projects in Europe.