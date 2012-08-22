THE HAGUE Aug 22 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday he was not in favour of Greece getting more time to cut its budget deficit and reform its economy.

"If it concerns delaying reforms and budget cuts, then it is not a good idea," De Jager told reporters.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras started a European charm offensive on Wednesday with talks to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude Juncker that the debt-laden nation deserves more time to reform its economy. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger)