BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
THE HAGUE Aug 22 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday he was not in favour of Greece getting more time to cut its budget deficit and reform its economy.
"If it concerns delaying reforms and budget cuts, then it is not a good idea," De Jager told reporters.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras started a European charm offensive on Wednesday with talks to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude Juncker that the debt-laden nation deserves more time to reform its economy. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger)
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.