AMSTERDAM Jan 16 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said a sustainable Greek debt level is a condition to give aid to Greece, he told Dutch television on Monday.

"For the Netherlands it has always been clear that a bearable Greek debt is a condition to give loans. Otherwise we cannot give loans," De Jager told Dutch TV programme RTL Z.

He said it was too early to decide whether extra aid was needed for Greece, and he would wait from a report on Greece from the IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Toby Chopra)