AMSTERDAM Nov 22 The Netherlands, Germany
and Finland will meet on Friday to talk about Greece and the
next aid tranche Athens is scheduled to get, Dutch television
station RTL 7 reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch Finance Minister
Jan Kees de Jager.
"It has to be clear that there is also commitment from the
largest (Greek) opposition leader to implement the package of
reforms. Saying that words are enough -- we have passed that
stage. We want a signature from this mister (Antonis) Samaras,"
De Jager told RTL.
"Otherwise they won't get money, absolutely not."
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)