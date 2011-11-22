AMSTERDAM Nov 22 The Netherlands, Germany and Finland will meet on Friday to talk about Greece and the next aid tranche Athens is scheduled to get, Dutch television station RTL 7 reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager.

"It has to be clear that there is also commitment from the largest (Greek) opposition leader to implement the package of reforms. Saying that words are enough -- we have passed that stage. We want a signature from this mister (Antonis) Samaras," De Jager told RTL.

"Otherwise they won't get money, absolutely not."

