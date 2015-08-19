AMSTERDAM Aug 19 The Dutch parliament on
Wednesday voted down a motion calling on the government not to
back a third bailout package for Greece, effectively endorsing
the rescue of the debt-ridden fellow euro zone country.
The motion was rejected by a margin of 81-52 in the
150-member parliament. One member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's
own party broke away to oppose the bailout, which is unpopular
with Rutte's conservative voter base.
Rutte said earlier that a parliamentary motion for or
against the bailout was unnecessary, as it was the cabinet, not
parliament, that makes policy.
Rutte also easily survived a no-confidence vote called by
right-wing lawmaker Geert Wilders, who deeply opposes the
bailout.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)