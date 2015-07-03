FRANKFURT, July 3 The European Central Bank is
set to extend a financial backstop facility to Bulgaria and
could also help other countries in the region avert contagion
from Greece, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with the situation.
The ECB would provide access to its refinancing operations,
offering euros to the banking system against eligible
collateral, Bloomberg cited the people as saying.
The ECB and Bulgaria's central bank and finance ministry
declined to comment on the report.
Greece has strong financial and trade connections with
Bulgaria, which is not a euro zone member but is in the European
Union. Banks with Greek shareholders control about 22 percent of
the assets of the Bulgarian banking system.
Standard Bank analyst Demetrios Efstathiou said an extension
of the facility by the ECB would be a positive move.
"It would provide the Bulgarian central bank with the
necessary euro liquidity to deal with a possible
bank-run against Greek-owned banks, which is probable in the
event of a 'No' vote in Sunday's Greek referendum," Efstathiou
said in a research note.
In the referendum, Greeks will say whether they are in
favour of a cash-for-reforms proposal from Athens' international
creditors -- now expired -- which the leftist government is
urging voters to reject.
