PARIS, July 27 Euro zone countries no longer question whether to restructure Greece's debt, but rather what would be the best way to do it, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview published Monday.

Coeure told French daily Le Monde that all euro zone countries wanted Greece to remain in the shared currency bloc and were prepared to offer "financial solidarity" as long as Greece carried out reforms.

"In truth, the question is not whether to restructure Greece's debt, but rather how to do it so that it would be really useful for the country's economy," he said.

Coeure also said that the European Central Bank's anti-deflation asset purchase programme was also bearing fruit, but it would premature to begin discussing its end. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)