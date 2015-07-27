PARIS, July 27 Euro zone countries no longer
question whether to restructure Greece's debt, but rather what
would be the best way to do it, ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview published Monday.
Coeure told French daily Le Monde that all euro zone
countries wanted Greece to remain in the shared currency bloc
and were prepared to offer "financial solidarity" as long as
Greece carried out reforms.
"In truth, the question is not whether to restructure
Greece's debt, but rather how to do it so that it would be
really useful for the country's economy," he said.
Coeure also said that the European Central Bank's
anti-deflation asset purchase programme was also bearing fruit,
but it would premature to begin discussing its end.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)