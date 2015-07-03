VILNIUS, July 3 European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said he could not say whether the ECB would provide emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek banks if Greeks vote 'No' in a referendum on Sunday.

Asked if the ECB would grant the assistance that Greek banks need to stay afloat, Constancio said: "I cannot in advance answer that question.

"It will be a decision by the (ECB) Governing Council. We will have to wait and see how the Governing Council as a whole will analyse the situation," he told a news conference following a speech to a financial conference.

