FRANKFURT Feb 5 The European Central Bank
agreed on Wednesday to allow Greece's national central bank to
grant its banks emergency funding of up to 60 billion euros
($68.5 billion), German newspaper Die Welt reported.
The ECB had no comment on the report, which cited central
bank sources.
The ECB said late on Wednesday it would no longer accept
Greek government bonds as collateral for funding, shifting the
burden onto the central bank in Athens to finance its lenders
with emergency liquidity assistance (ELA).
The ECB's move means the Greek central bank will have to
provide its banks with tens of billions of euros in ELA in
coming weeks. The ECB Governing Council can restrict such
funding if a two-thirds majority agrees.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
