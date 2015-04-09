ATHENS, April 9 The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by 1.2 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

"Greece got the increase it had asked for," the source said, declining to be named.

The increase takes the ELA ceiling to 73.2 billion euros. The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)