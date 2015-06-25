ATHENS, June 25 The European Central Bank approved the amount of emergency funding (ELA) Athens requested for its banks on Thursday, a banking source with direct knowledge of the decision said, without disclosing what the amount was.

"The Bank of Greece got approval for the ELA it requested. If necessary, the ECB Governing Council will convene again in the next 24 hours," the source said.

Greek banks depend on central bank funds to remain afloat after heavy deposit withdrawals that reached more than a billion euros a day at the end of last week.

Outflows have eased in the last days in anticipation of a deal with lenders, according to bankers.

The ECB has been holding daily meetings on the funding measures for Greek banks.

Emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 77.58 billion euros ($87.1 billion) last month from 74.37 billion in April, data showed on Tuesday.

The head of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann has expressed serious concern about providing continued emergency funding to Greek banks in talks with his peers this week, a person familiar with the discussion said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)