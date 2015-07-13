BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
ATHENS, July 13 The European Central Bank kept the cap for emergency funds for Greek banks unchanged on Monday, a banking source with direct knowledge of the decision said.
Greek banks, which have been shut for two weeks, depend on central bank funds to remain afloat after heavy deposit withdrawals. A finance ministry official said earlier on Monday that the banks would stay shut for now. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.